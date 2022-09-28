Adam Levine & Wife Behati Prinsloo Jet Off To Las Vegas Together Despite Ongoing 'Cheating' Scandal, Still Wearing Wedding Rings
Adam Levine and his wife, Behati Prinsloo, were seen happily boarding a jet to Las Vegas this week despite numerous allegations the singer was messaging other women, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The celebrity couple were photographed together on Tuesday as they prepared to depart Santa Barbara for Sin City.
Surprisingly, the pregnant Prinsloo did not appear upset that her Maroon 5 singer husband is accused of direct messaging at least five other women during their eight-year marriage together.
According to photos of the couple snapped before they boarded their jet for Las Vegas, Levine was dressed down and casual in a Sublime band t-shirt, ripped jeans and a pair of Nikes.
Prinsloo was also dressed down and casual for their short flight to Sin City, opting to pair a leopard-print skintight dress, a pair of black boots and a jacket to cover up her baby bump.
The couple were also both photographed still wearing their wedding rings despite the cheating allegations against Levine.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Tuesday was one of the few times the celebrity couple have been spotted together ever since the allegations against Levine first started on September 19.
Sumner Stroh, a 23-year-old Instagram model, took to the social media platform TikTok last week claiming the Maroon 5 crooner direct messaged her on Instagram with flirty messages like, "It is unreal how f---ing hot you are” and “You are 50 times hotter in person."
Sumner then claimed she and Levine had a nearly year-long affair together, although the 43-year-old “One More Night” singer denied the affair accusations in a statement of his own after Stroh’s initial allegations.
“A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air,” Levine wrote on Instagram. “I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner.”
“I did not have an affair,” the Maroon 5 frontman added. “Nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life.”
In the days following Levine’s statement, at least four more women came out and accused the singer of sending them flirty messages via Instagram – including two other Instagram models, named Maryka and Alyson Rosef; the singer’s former fitness trainer, Alanna Zabel; and a 21-year-old college student in Auburn, Alabama named Ashley Russell.
Levine has not yet addressed his four newest accusers’ allegations against him. His upcoming residency in Las Vegas, alongside his band Maroon 5, is also reportedly still set to take place despite the allegations.