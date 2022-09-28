Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Adam Levine

Adam Levine & Wife Behati Prinsloo Jet Off To Las Vegas Together Despite Ongoing 'Cheating' Scandal, Still Wearing Wedding Rings

adam levine behati prinsloo las vegas cheating scandal wearing wedding ringsjpg
Source: Mega
By:

Sep. 28 2022, Published 8:59 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Adam Levine and his wife, Behati Prinsloo, were seen happily boarding a jet to Las Vegas this week despite numerous allegations the singer was messaging other women, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The celebrity couple were photographed together on Tuesday as they prepared to depart Santa Barbara for Sin City.

Article continues below advertisement
adam levine behati prinsloo las vegas cheating scandal wearing wedding rings jpg
Source: Mega

Surprisingly, the pregnant Prinsloo did not appear upset that her Maroon 5 singer husband is accused of direct messaging at least five other women during their eight-year marriage together.

According to photos of the couple snapped before they boarded their jet for Las Vegas, Levine was dressed down and casual in a Sublime band t-shirt, ripped jeans and a pair of Nikes.

Prinsloo was also dressed down and casual for their short flight to Sin City, opting to pair a leopard-print skintight dress, a pair of black boots and a jacket to cover up her baby bump.

The couple were also both photographed still wearing their wedding rings despite the cheating allegations against Levine.

Article continues below advertisement
adam levine behati prinsloo las vegas cheating scandal wearing wedding rings jpg
Source: MEGA; @SUMNERSTROH/INSTAGRAM

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Tuesday was one of the few times the celebrity couple have been spotted together ever since the allegations against Levine first started on September 19.

Sumner Stroh, a 23-year-old Instagram model, took to the social media platform TikTok last week claiming the Maroon 5 crooner direct messaged her on Instagram with flirty messages like, "It is unreal how f---ing hot you are” and “You are 50 times hotter in person."

Sumner then claimed she and Levine had a nearly year-long affair together, although the 43-year-old “One More Night” singer denied the affair accusations in a statement of his own after Stroh’s initial allegations.

“A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air,” Levine wrote on Instagram. “I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner.”

Article continues below advertisement
adam levine behati prinsloo las vegas cheating scandal wearing wedding rings jpg
Source: MEGA; RADARONLINE.COM; @SUMNERSTROH/INSTAGRAM

“I did not have an affair,” the Maroon 5 frontman added. “Nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life.”

In the days following Levine’s statement, at least four more women came out and accused the singer of sending them flirty messages via Instagram – including two other Instagram models, named Maryka and Alyson Rosef; the singer’s former fitness trainer, Alanna Zabel; and a 21-year-old college student in Auburn, Alabama named Ashley Russell.

Levine has not yet addressed his four newest accusers’ allegations against him. His upcoming residency in Las Vegas, alongside his band Maroon 5, is also reportedly still set to take place despite the allegations.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2022 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.