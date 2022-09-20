Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusive Details > Adam Levine
Exclusive Details

‘I Used Poor Judgment’: Adam Levine Admits To Talking To Instagram Model Sumner Stroh, Denies Affair

adam levine his wife the ig model sumner pp
Source: mega; @sumnerstroh/instagram
By:

Sep. 20 2022, Published 11:24 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Maroon 5 crooner Adam Levine has come out swinging against accusations he physically cheated on his wife Victoria's Secret model Behati Prinsloo, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The 43-year-old singer broke his silence after Instagram model Sumner Stroh came forward accusing him of having an affair.

Article continues below advertisement
adam levine his wife the ig model sumner
Source: mega

The singer said that he “used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed a line during a regrettable period of my life.”

"In certain instances, it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family,” he said without explaining what “inappropriate” things he did.

Article continues below advertisement
adam levine his wife the ig model sumner
Source: mega

Adam appeared to think his marriage to Behati was solid despite his misdeeds. He added, “My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together."

Sumner came forward with a bombshell TikTok only days after Behati announced she was pregnant with Adam’s third child.

Article continues below advertisement
adam levine his wife the ig model sumner
Source: @sumnerstroh/instagram

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, 23-year-old Sumner claimed to have had an affair with Adam. She said, "At the time, I was young, and quite frankly, I feel exploited." She claimed, "I was definitely very easily manipulated." The alleged affair took place "last year" when she graduated from college, sources told Page Six.

"I'm just gonna rip the Band-Aid off," Sumner said in her TikTok video before adding, "Essentially, I was having an affair with a man who is married to a Victoria's Secret supermodel."

Sumner came forward after one of her family members tried to hawk the details of her relationship with Adam to the press — not RadarOnline.com. A source told us that it was a family member who originally tried to blow the whistle and "wanted to get paid."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2022 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.