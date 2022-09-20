Instagram Model Who 'Had Affair' With Adam Levine 'Was Under The Impression His Marriage Was Over' To Behati Prinsloo

The Instagram model who had an alleged relationship with Adam Levine recently revealed she “was under the impression” the singer’s marriage was over at the time of their affair, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The new development came Monday night, just hours after the Instagram model – 23-year-old Sumner Stroh – released a TikTok video alleging she had an “affair” with the 43-year-old Maroon 5 singer despite his marriage to model Behati Prinsloo.