In Crisis Before The Throne: King Charles III & Queen Consort's Marital Woes Peak During Meghan, Harry's 'Bombshell' Interview

King Charles III was facing a myriad of personal issues before ascending to the throne, insiders told RadarOnline.com, revealing son Prince Harry's bombshell interview in 2021 only exacerbated the problems he and Queen Consort Camilla had behind closed doors.

"It's an open secret they've been getting on each other's nerves of late," said a royal source, claiming that he was growing tired of her allegedly controlling ways and found her "strong taste for the limelight irritating."