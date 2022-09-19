‘They Are Not Hanging Around’: Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Headed Back Home To California After Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral As Family Feud Worsens
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to leave the United Kingdom and head back home to California, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Palace insiders tell RadarOnline.com that the couple is “expected to leave as soon as possible.” We’re told the duo has decided “they are not hanging around” after Queen Elizabeth’s funeral on Monday.
“They want to return to life in California as soon as possible,” our source said. “The plan is for them to leave tonight or tomorrow morning.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Harry and Meghan were traveling in the U.K. when they received the call the Queen’s health was fading.
Harry was called to the Queen’s bedside in Scotland but Meghan was not invited. Following the Queen’s passing, Harry and Meghan were invited by William to do a walk outside the castle with him and his wife Kate Middleton.
The foursome being out together led some to believe the family feud was cooling down.
However, sources told RadarOnline.com, “While William might have invited Harry and Meghan on the walkabout, he did it to protect one institution: the monarchy. He has not forgiven Harry for everything that he has done to the family, and the death of the Queen won't mend that open wound.”
"You could cut the tension with a knife," said one palace insider. We’re told Kate does not trust the couple after they spilled details of the family in the bombshell Oprah interview.
“She does not trust them and does not want to give them any inch in order to take a mile,” spilled the insider. “She doesn't want to become fodder for Meghan's podcast or Harry's book."
Days after the reunion, Harry and Meghan who had initially been invited to a state reception for world leaders and foreign royals — hosted by King Charles III — were told they were no longer welcome.
The reason given was that only “working royals” were allowed at the event. William and Kate were present along with Queen Camilla. Harry and Meghan were present at Elizabeth’s funeral on Monday but were seated in the second row behind the Prince and Princess of Wales.
The family also debated on whether Harry could wear his military uniform but ended up allowing it.
Sources tell us the entire ordeal left a bad taste in Meghan and Harry’s mouths and they want out immediately.