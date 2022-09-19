Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Forced To Sit In Second Row BEHIND King Charles III During Queen Elizabeth's Funeral Service

Although Harry entered Westminster Abbey alongside his brother, he was reportedly ordered to sit in the second row behind the new King and Queen consort, the new Prince and Princess of Wales and their two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Even more surprising was the revelation that Prince Harry was dressed in his military uniform at the request of his father, although the 38-year-old Duke of Sussex was previously expected not to wear his uniform because the wearing of military uniforms is reserved only for working royals.