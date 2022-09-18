Prince Harry 'Humiliated' The Queen's Initials Were Removed From His Military Uniform — Disgraced Prince Andrew Allowed To Keep His

The royal cypher is worn by those presently "in service" of the reigning monarch. The removal of the initials is believed to be a fairly typical uniform regulation, however, Harry was said to be "devastated" when he found out about the change.

The Duke of Sussex is a military veteran who served in the British Army for 10 years, including deploying on two tours to Afghanistan.

While he is no longer in the military and has since left his royal duties to seek a new life in the United States with his wife, Meghan Markle, and his children, Archie and Lilibet, he continues to work directly with charity efforts for servicemen and women. Shortly before leaving the military, Harry launched the Invictus games in 2014, which supports wounded, injured and sick active duty servicemembers as well as veterans.

"He is heartbroken," a friend revealed in a recent interview. "To remove his grandmother’s initials feels very intentional."