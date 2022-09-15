King Charles III REFUSES To Reveal New Titles For Harry & Meghan's Kids As Estranged Royal Joins Queen's Coffin Procession

The mourning period for Elizabeth is set to end September 26, after which time Charles is believed to give an update on the royal titles.

Harry and Meghan sent shockwaves two years ago when they made the controversial decision to step down as senior members of the royal family in 2020.

The Sussexes went on to officially resign from their royal duties and moved to California, later going public with shocking claims about their rocky exit during a bombshell interview that aired in March 2021.

This furthered the divide between Harry and his loved ones.