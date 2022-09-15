'Don't Be Fooled — It's Just Small Talk': Prince William & Kate Middleton NOT Speaking To Harry Or Wife, 'They'll Never Forgive Meghan'

"While William might have invited Harry and Meghan on the walkabout, he did it to protect one institution: the monarchy. He has not forgiven Harry for everything that he has done to the family, and the death of the Queen won't mend that open wound," claimed the insider.

Princess Kate has a bone to pick with her in-laws as well, according to royal sources, who revealed the former Duchess still has her guard up.

"She does not trust them and does not want to give them any inch in order to take a mile," dished the insider about how Kate "resents" the situation they have been placed in. "She doesn't want to become fodder for Meghan's podcast or Harry's book."