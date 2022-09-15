Cara Delevingne's Sister Poppy Looks Tense After Troubled Model Revealed She 'Didn't Think I'd Still Be Alive' As Intervention Rumors Continue To Fly

Poppy Delevingne appeared tense and concerned during a solo outing after it was revealed her troubled sister, Cara Delevingne, said, "I didn't think I'd be alive at this age" following her thirtieth birthday last month.

Cara's behavior has only gotten more bizarre and worrisome since her August birthday, and RadarOnline.com has learned that her family is allegedly in talks for an intervention with the model.