Prince Harry & Meghan Markle 'Furious' Archie & Lilibet WILL NOT Receive Royal Highness Status
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly been “left furious” that their two young children will not be granted Royal Highness status, although they will be named prince and princess, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The shocking development comes one week after Queen Elizabeth passed away last Thursday at 96 years old.
Following the Queen’s death, Charles was named King Charles III in her place – and although King Charles is expected to anoint Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, to prince and princess, they will not be granted the status of His and Her Royal Highness.
Harry and Meghan also lost their status of His and Her Royal Highness nearly three years ago when they left their royal duties and moved to Montecito, California in 2020.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have since complained that their lack of HRH status has left them vulnerable without adequate security, and they are now worrying about the same lack of security for their two toddler children.
“Harry and Meghan were worried about the security issue and being prince and princess brings them the right to have certain levels of royal security,” one royal insider recently spilled. “There have been a lot of talks over the past week.”
“They have been insistent that Archie and Lilibet are prince and princess,” the source continued. "They have been relentless since the Queen died.”
Harry and Meghan also reportedly pointed to the fact that Prince Andrew’s two daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, have retained their HRH status despite also leaving their royal duties behind.
“But they have been left furious that Archie and Lilibet cannot take the title HRH,” the source continued regarding Harry and Meghan’s current frustration. "That is the agreement — they can be prince and princess but not HRH because they are not working royals.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, this is just the latest snub against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in the days following Queen Elizabeth’s passing.
Shortly after the Queen passed away on September 8, it was revealed Harry was forced to find his own flight to Balmoral, Scotland to visit the Queen’s bedside. It was also revealed the royal family announced Elizabeth’s death while Harry was still en route to Balmoral Castle.
It was further revealed Charles discouraged Meghan from joining Harry on his journey to the Queen’s bedside, saying it “wasn’t right or appropriate” for Meghan to visit Balmoral “at such a deeply sad time.”