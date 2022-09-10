Prince Harry Forced To Find His Own Flight After Not Being Invited Aboard RAF Airplane With Other Royals

As soon as Harry and Meghan Markle's rep released a statement confirming they would both he headed to Scotland, it's been reported that the palace was in a frenzy trying to find a way to discourage the Suits actress from joining him.

Radar previously learned that King Charles spoke to Harry personally, warning him that it would not be "right or appropriate for Meghan to be in Balmoral at such a deeply sad time."

Noted the source, "Charles made it very, very clear Meghan would not be welcome."