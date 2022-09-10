The King Says No: Charles III Warned Prince Harry That Meghan Markle Visiting The Dying Queen Wouldn't Be 'Right'
King Charles III did not want Meghan Markle among the Royal family members visiting his dying mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in her final hours.
New sources revealed that he warned Prince Harry against bringing his wife along on the somber trip to Her Majesty's Balmoral home, shortly after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's rep released a statement confirming they were on their way to Scotland.
"Charles told Harry that it wasn’t right or appropriate for Meghan to be in Balmoral at such a deeply sad time," an insider spilled, further corroborating the rumors of a deep rift between certain members of the Royal family and the Suits actress.
The source noted it was pointed out to Harry that since Prince William's wife, Kate Middleton, was not going to be there, "the numbers really should be limited to the very closest family."
Added the source, "Charles made it very, very clear Meghan would not be welcome."
Radar previously learned that Kate would not be visiting the Queen after Buckingham Palace gave a rare health update, noting that doctors were concerned for Her Majesty and were keeping her under careful supervision.
The reason given was that the Duchess of Cambridge needed to stay home to care for her and William's three, young children — Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4 — after their first day of school at Lambrook School in Windsor.
However, an insider dished to OK!Magazine.com that it was agreed upon by Kate and other members of the Royal family that she would deliberately forego the trip to Balmoral as an excuse to pressure Harry into not bringing Meghan, with a source sharing, "Harry would have exploded it Kate had been invited and Meghan wasn’t."
Following the confusion involved in the change of plans, the Duke of Sussex was not able to arrive at his grandmother's home before her passing. Her death was announced at 6:30 P.M. local time on Thursday, September 8. Harry's plane did not land in Scotland until roughly 15 minutes later.
The Queen died at the age of 96.
The insider revealed Charles' conversation with Harry to The Sun.