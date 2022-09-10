The King Says No: Charles III Warned Prince Harry That Meghan Markle Visiting The Dying Queen Wouldn't Be 'Right'

"Charles told Harry that it wasn’t right or appropriate for Meghan to be in Balmoral at such a deeply sad time," an insider spilled, further corroborating the rumors of a deep rift between certain members of the Royal family and the Suits actress.

The source noted it was pointed out to Harry that since Prince William's wife, Kate Middleton, was not going to be there, "the numbers really should be limited to the very closest family."

Added the source, "Charles made it very, very clear Meghan would not be welcome."