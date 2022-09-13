Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Omg > Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Faces Backlash Over Hopes 'Peacemaking' Comes From Queen's Death As She Addresses 'Bombshell' Interview With Meghan & Harry

oprah queen harry meghan pp
Source: MEGA
By:

Sep. 13 2022, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Oprah Winfrey is under fire after expressing her hopes that "burying the dead" will help Prince Harry and Meghan Markle finally make "peace" with the royals, RadarOnline.com has discovered.

Winfrey was asked about the famous family at the Toronto Film Festival this week following news of Queen Elizabeth's death, leading to the reign of King Charles III.

Article continues below advertisement
oprah winfrey backlash over queen death comments
Source: Kirsty O'Connor/WPA-Pool/MEGA

A reporter asked the media mogul if Elizabeth's passing could potentially "heal some wounds" after years of strain following Harry and Meghan's groundbreaking decision to step down as senior royals in 2020.

Winfrey replied, "Well, this is what I think, I think in all families — you know, my father passed recently, this summer, and when all families come together for a common ceremony, the ritual of, you know, burying your dead, there's an opportunity for peacemaking … And hopefully, there will be that."

Article continues below advertisement

Critics have since spoken out with claims that Winfrey shouldn't have re-entered the chat given her bombshell interview with the couple back in March 2021.

Several have accused the author of heightening the already-burning tension in the royal family.

oprah winfrey backlash over queen death comments
Source: Mirrorpix / MEGA
Article continues below advertisement

"Oprah has a lot to answer. She is directly responsible for creating a snowball that accelerated the demise of #QueenElizabeth," one naysayer wrote.

"Oprah forgets she started this. Maybe an apology would help with the peacemaking," another tweeted.

"Great to see Oprah Winfrey call for a healing of massive rifts in the Royal Family ... that she enabled," British personality Piers Morgan also posted via Twitter amid the outcry.

During the interview, Markle pulled the curtain back on their rocky exit, claiming the royals raised "concerns and conversations" about how dark their son Archie's skin would be before he was born and more.

When asked about the interview being characterized as a "bombshell," Winfrey told her pal Gayle King that it came as a shock. "I was as surprised by the bombshell as everybody else. I was doing an interview to offer them a platform to tell their story about why they left and that was my #1 intention, was clarity on why did you leave."

Article continues below advertisement
oprah winfrey backlash over queen death comments
Source: MEGA

Elizabeth died at the age of 96 on September 8, ending her time as the longest-reigning U.K. ruler.

The updated line of succession on the Buckingham Palace website shows Harry and Markle's children are #6 and #7 to take the throne.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2022 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.