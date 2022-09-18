Bringing In The Big Bucks! The Royal Family Estimated To Be Worth A Whopping $23 Billion

The most valuable institutions are the Duchies of Lancaster and the Crown Estate. Their worth has doubled in only ten years, with the latter now worth a staggering $18 billion.

The Crown Estate owns lavish properties all over the U.K., including shops, upscale clubs and plots of land in Wales, England, Northern Ireland and Scotland.

Despite the immense wealth in the massive estate, neither King Charles III nor any other members of the family are allowed to sell the Crown Estate's assets or receive any direct income from the businesses. All profit goes back into the Treasury, then a small amount is given to the monarch under the Sovereign Grant Act which acts as payment to fund official duties.