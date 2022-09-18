'The Royals Will Destroy You': Father Of Princess Di's Lover Warned Kate Middleton Not To Marry Prince William
Mohamed Al-Fayed, whose son Dodi died next to Princess Diana in a Paris road tunnel, warned Kate Middleton about marrying Prince William a decade before Queen Elizabeth's death and the couple's bump in royal status.
In an exclusive interview with RadarOnline.com, billionaire Al-Fayed revealed that he told Middleton she had every right to love William, but the Royal family would ruin her.
He made his stance clear, telling her in uncertain terms: "Don't get married. His family will destroy you!"
"Kate, just like Diana, has no idea the price you have to pay when you exchange vows with a Windsor," he said before her 2011 marriage to William.
"Prince William lived with me when he was a young boy, and I have seen him grow up to become a wonderful man. England should be proud he will be King."
Prince William wasn't the problem, at least in Al-Fayed's eyes. "He has his mother's charm, and I can completely understand why Kate has fallen in love with him. But the price to pay will be too great," he told RadarOnline.com at the time.
"There is an albatross hanging around William's neck. It is having the last name, Windsor. The Windsors will fear her in the way they eventually feared Diana because she was so loved by the public, and because of that, they will do their utmost to destroy her."
Calling Harry's dad, newly appointed King Charles III, and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, "poisonous in-laws," Al-Fayed said the stress of making the family happy "could prove too much" to bear for Middleton.
The businessman, who is now 93 years old, revealed to RadarOnline.com that William's mother would have been first in line to warn Middleton.
"But if she had been alive today, Diana would also be the first to caution Kate about marrying into this family," he stated. "Ordinary rules no longer apply when it is the Windsor family. William will do his best to protect Kate but that may not be good enough."
Al-Fayed specifically took issue with Prince Philip, the late Duke of Edinburgh, and Camilla.
"His (Philip's) usual tactic is to get his henchmen, those crusty old courtiers who know every little secret, to begin a smear campaign if he thinks she is not groveling to him enough," he claimed. "And if that fails, he will then pour poison into the ears of the rest of the family. He will turn them against her through no fault of her own."
When it came to Middleton's now mother-in-law, Al-Fayed said, "I think Camilla will hate Kate. When she realizes that the people love Kate a hundred times more than her she could also join the hate campaign."
RadarOnline.com now knows some of what Al-Fayed said came to fruition. Sources told us that Camilla is jealous of Middleton after Queen Elizabeth changed her will, most likely leaving her $110 million jewelry collection to Kate and not the Queen Consort.
"Kate is clearly the family favorite," the insider revealed, adding the move would trigger Camilla and Middleton's sister-in-law, Meghan Markle.
We're told Camilla was always been envious of the bond Middleton shared with the Queen. "She'd never say it, of course, but it's one of the reasons Camilla resented Kate," palace sources spilled.