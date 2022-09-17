Matt Gaetz Allegedly Asked Former President Donald Trump For Pardon Following Teenage Sex Trafficking Accusations

Although Gaetz vehemently denied the accusations and is yet to be formally charged, the investigation began after the embattled politician's friend Joel Greenberg pled guilty to six out of 33 similar crimes.

Court documents indicated that Greenberg illegally used a website to find women who would engage in sexual conduct "with him and others", with at least one of the girls being under the age of 18 during part of the time that they had a physical relationship.

"Other men who Greenberg introduced the minor to engaged in commercial sex acts with the minor in Greenberg’s presence when the minor was under the age of 18," the legal papers read, also noting that Greenberg paid upwards of $70,000 over 150 separate transactions.