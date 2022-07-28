Rep. Matt Gaetz Votes Against Anti-Human Trafficking Bill

Gaetz was joined by the likes of Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs, Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert, Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, and 14 other Republicans who voted against the allocation of more than $1.1 billion to “reapprove and bolster” programs that were already put in place in 2000 under the Trafficking Victims Protection Act.

The bill – titled the Frederick Douglass Trafficking Victims Prevention and Protection Reauthorization Act – ultimately passed Congress with a 401-20 vote, according to The Hill.

Besides the 20 Republicans who voted against the bill, eight other Republicans and one Democrat did not vote.