9/11 Families Furious With Ex-Prez Donald Trump For Hosting Saudi-Backed Golf Event Near Ground Zero

Donald Trump is hosting a controversial Saudi-backed LIV golf event this weekend, sparking backlash from 9/11 families as the event is held 50 miles from Ground Zero.

Many are outraged over his choice to embrace the Saudi government's event despite evidence that it is responsible for the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and its ties to the 2001 terror attack on American soil.

Radar can confirm the former president agreed to hold the event at his swanky Bedminster club after past grievances with the PGA: the Professional Golfers' Association.