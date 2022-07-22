Beaten Capitol Police Officer Michael Fanone Calls Sen. Josh Hawley 'Coward' For Running From Jan. 6 Rioters

“Oh yeah. There was an eruption of laughter,” Fanone confirmed. “I mean, listen. Obviously, I see the amusement of it - and I’m not going to fault people for finding it humorous – but that pisses me off. That guy is a clown.”

Fanone concluded: “I mean, I see the way that these guys perform in public and then what they are in reality, you get a lot of that nonsense up here on Capitol Hill with these members of Congress that have become like a caricature in the media. But in reality, they have no character, they have no honor, they have no integrity. And the way they behave outside of the camera’s eye is very different.”