'Dirty Secrets' & Explosive Fights: King Charles III & Queen Consort Camilla Plagued With Divorce Drama Before Ascending To The Throne

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla's love story is far from conventional, having turned from secret lovers to sovereigns in the wake of his mother's death — so it may come as no surprise they were plagued with divorce drama over the years.

Although Camilla became his spouse in 2005, many never forgot about the love triangle they had with his first wife, Princess Diana, who herself expressed the difficulties of being betrothed to a man who was still entertaining another woman.