'We Get It, You Hate Your Family’: Piers Morgan Attacks Prince Harry & Meghan Markle On Day Of Queen’s Funeral

In a scathing monologue, Piers Morgan, alongside Sharon Osbourne, attacked Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for their hateful actions in the two years leading up to Queen Elizabeth II’s passing, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Known for having little couth in nearly any situation he comments on, Morgan's comments were nothing short of expected for the television personality.

He left little on the table as he even dragged Prince Harry’s late mother, Diana, into his conversation.