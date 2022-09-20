Always Remembered: Video Of Queen Elizabeth Bowing Her Head At Princess Diana's Casket Resurfaces Ahead Of Her Majesty's Funeral

Clad in her ivory taffeta gown gown, Diana could be seen following royal protocol by curtsying to the Queen upon seeing her for the first time that day as the new Princess of Wales.

It then transitions to a clip of Elizabeth dressed in black outside Buckingham Palace in September 1997 and bowing her head at Diana's coffin.

The moment captured on camera is now viewed as the ultimate gesture and sign of respect for her beloved former daughter-in-law as she was not required to do so.