Princess Of Wales Kate Dons Late Queen's Pearl Choker & Earrings For Funeral Service After Inheriting Her Majesty's $110 Million Jewelry Collection
Kate Middleton paid tribute to her late mother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth, by wearing a necklace from Her Majesty's personal jewelry collection during the solemn funeral procession held on Monday, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Princess of Wales was among the royals gathered to say goodbye to the longest reigning U.K. monarch during the service at Westminster Abbey, also wearing matching drop earrings to honor Elizabeth for the historic and somber occasion.
Her special nod to Elizabeth came after RadarOnline.com learned that Prince William's wife is expected to inherit the late monarch's pricey jewelry collection — set to be worth a whopping $110 million.
Meanwhile, the two eldest children of William and Kate formed part of a procession with the royal family today, following the coffin as it entered.
Guests sang along to the British national anthem, God Save the King, following a two-minute silence as they welcomed a new era in the wake of Elizabeth's passing at 96.
After the state funeral is over, the Queen's coffin is set to be taken past Buckingham Palace to Wellington Arch in Hyde Park in the second of three processions of the day.
Elizabeth will then be taken to Windsor, where she will be laid to rest in St. George's Chapel beside her late husband, Prince Philip, and her parents.
"Over the last ten days, my wife and I have been so deeply touched by the many messages of condolence and support we have received from this country and across the world," King Charles III wrote on Sunday on behalf of himself and Queen Consort Camilla.
"In London, Edinburgh, Hillsborough and Cardiff we were moved beyond measure by everyone who took the trouble to come and pay their respects to the lifelong service of my dear mother, The late Queen," he continued. "I wanted simply to take this opportunity to say thank you to all those countless people who have been such a support and comfort to my Family and myself in this time of grief."
Despite tension in the royal family ahead of Prince Harry's memoir, it appears they all agreed to put their differences aside for Queen Elizabeth's funeral.
Palace sources previously told RadarOnline.com that it would "include a moment for Charles, William, and Harry," adding, "There will be a role for Harry."