Princess Of Wales Kate Dons Late Queen's Pearl Choker & Earrings For Funeral Service After Inheriting Her Majesty's $110 Million Jewelry Collection

"Over the last ten days, my wife and I have been so deeply touched by the many messages of condolence and support we have received from this country and across the world," King Charles III wrote on Sunday on behalf of himself and Queen Consort Camilla.

"In London, Edinburgh, Hillsborough and Cardiff we were moved beyond measure by everyone who took the trouble to come and pay their respects to the lifelong service of my dear mother, The late Queen," he continued. "I wanted simply to take this opportunity to say thank you to all those countless people who have been such a support and comfort to my Family and myself in this time of grief."