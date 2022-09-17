The Bombshell Secret Princess Diana Took To The Grave REVEALED 25 Years After Her World-Shattering Death

Instead, there are whispers that the Princess may have been an illegitimate baby – a love child from a hush-hush affair between her aristocrat mom Frances Shand Kydd, then Spencer’s wife, and billionaire businessman Sir James Goldsmith, claims Brown.

Goldsmith, who was knighted by the late Queen Elizabeth II in 1976, when Diana was 15, was a wealthy, Jewish pharmaceutical tycoon, a notorious womanizer and a mere commoner.

When Goldsmith died of a heart attack while battling pancreatic cancer at age 64 in 1997, he was one of the richest men in the world. He’d been married three times, bedded countless mistresses and spawned at least eight children.