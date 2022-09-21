'Best A-- In Town': Adam Levine's Yoga Teacher Exposes Alleged Flirty Texts, Claims Singer 'Iced Her Out' When She Confronted Him

Alanna said her whole life changed after she confronted Levine about the alleged messages that sent her boyfriend into a jealous rage. According to the yoga instructor, the singer iced her out and stopped working with her.

"Massive life-changing, destructive moment, and when I told Adam he ignored it, never apologized, removed me from the upcoming tour and iced me out during one of the most devastating times of my life…all from his one flirtatious text," she claimed.