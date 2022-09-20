Adam Levine & Wife Behati Prinsloo Still Living Under The Same Roof After Singer Admits He 'Crossed A Line' With Instagram Model, Determined To Work Through This

Adam Levine and his wife Behati Prinsloo are together and living under the same roof after multiple women came forward to accuse the singer of sending them flirty DMs, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sources close to the situation tell RadarOnline.com that the 43-year-old Maroon 5 crooner and his 34-year-old Victoria's Secret model wife are determined to work through this ordeal.