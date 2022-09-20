Adam Levine & Wife Behati Prinsloo Still Living Under The Same Roof After Singer Admits He 'Crossed A Line' With Instagram Model, Determined To Work Through This
Adam Levine and his wife Behati Prinsloo are together and living under the same roof after multiple women came forward to accuse the singer of sending them flirty DMs, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources close to the situation tell RadarOnline.com that the 43-year-old Maroon 5 crooner and his 34-year-old Victoria's Secret model wife are determined to work through this ordeal.
An insider tells us, “[Adam] absolutely denies sleeping with Sumner or anyone else.”
Adam and Behati been married since July 2014 and are currently expecting their third child together.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this week, an Instagram model named Sumner Stroh posted a bombshell on TikTok where she detailed her alleged “affair” with Adam.
23-year-old Sumner shared a series of DMs that Adam sent to her. One read, “It is unreal how f------ hot you are. Like it blows my mind.”
He added, "You are 50 times hotter in person." Sumner said Adam led her to believe his marriage was over and allegedly even provided her tickets to his September 2021 show in Texas.
"At the time, I was young and naïve. And I mean, quite frankly, I feel exploited. I wasn't in the scene like I am now, so I was definitely very easily manipulated," Sumner claimed.
Adam released a statement earlier today that admitted he “crossed a line” in his communications with Sumner but claimed he never had an affair.
Adam said he “used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed a line during a regrettable period of my life.”
"In certain instances, it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family,” he continued.
Adam said his wife and family were all he “cared about in this world.”
“To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility,” he said.
A source told People that Behati is “very upset” but still “100 percent committed to her family.” She has yet to speak out publicly.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, two additional women have come forward to claim Adam sent them DMs while married.