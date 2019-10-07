Adam Levine is opening up about the devastation he suffered after the sudden death of his best friend and manager.

“You know I just think how unfair it is that he’s not here anymore. That’s bulls**t, and it makes me very angry,” Levine shared on the Oct. 7 broadcast of The Howard Stern Show about Jordan Feldstein, who passed away in December 2017 at age 40.

“There is a vast spectrum of emotions that you feel when you go through something like this,” Levine noted, “but at the end of the day you feel like someone was taken from us and that it didn’t need to happen.”

As Radar previously reported, Feldstein was found dead in his bed at his L.A. home surrounded by multiple nitrous cans. According to the official autopsy, while the manager officially died from blood clots and obesity, traces of cocaine were also found in his urine.

After the death of Feldstein, who was comedian and actor Jonah Hill’s older brother, the Maroon 5 singer wrote his new song “Memories” in his late pal’s honor.

“This is all for me still very raw so it’s hard for me to kind of elaborate on,” Levine, 40, told the Shock Jock.

And on the Oct. 7 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Levine again discussed his friend and manager, and he also talked about how the recent decision to leave The Voice behind has been both good and bad.

“I really do miss it,” he told DeGeneres of working on the hit NBC singing competion. “I love the people that I met and worked with…”

“But I also don’t miss how much I had to work,” Levine continued, noting, “I was just constantly working for so many years. I’m very lucky, very fortunate and blessed and all that to be able to stop at this moment to spend time with my new young family.”

“Now I’m just like a stay-at-home, where I stay home and do very little,” he added.