Prince Harry & Meghan Markle 'Demoted' To Bottom Of Royal Family Website, Placed Alongside Disgraced Prince Andrew
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were demoted to the bottom of the royal family’s website following the death of Queen Elizabeth, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
The surprising change came after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were previously placed somewhere around the middle of the page – but now the renegade royal couple are situated just before Prince Andrew.
A link to the royal family’s official website also shows that Harry and Meghan are now below some lesser-known royals, such as Princess Alexandra and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.
Also surprising is the fact that many non-working royals, such as Prince Michael of Kent and his wife, Marie-Christine, have been removed from the website altogether.
The website shakeup reportedly came after the passing of Queen Elizabeth earlier this month, but also as the newly appointed King Charles III is set to “slim down” the monarchy under his reign.
According to Daily Mail, King Charles' plan to slim down the monarchy is a result of his belief the United Kingdom should not be responsible to pay for an “ever-expanding” royal family.
Prince Harry and Meghan were previously demoted on the website 15 months ago shortly after giving up their royal duties and moving to California. Prior to that change, the Sussexes were placed immediately after Prince William and Kate Middleton.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Harry and Meghan’s demotion on the royal family’s official website is just the latest snub against the royal couple for turning their backs on their royal duties.
While Queen Elizabeth was on her deathbed in Balmoral, Scotland, Charles reportedly discouraged Meghan from joining Harry on his journey to visit the late monarch.
Then, while Harry was still midflight en route to see the Queen, the royal family publicly announced Her Majesty’s passing although the Duke of Sussex had not yet arrived.
Harry and Meghan were also ordered to sit in the second row – behind King Charles, Queen consort Camilla, Prince William, Kate Middleton and others – on the day of the Queen’s funeral last week.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have since returned to their home in Montecito, California after failing to make peace with King Charles and the rest of the royal family.