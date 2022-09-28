'I Did The World A Favor:' The Chilling Words Of Jeffrey Dahmer's Murderer After He Beat Cannibal Killer To Bloody Pulp In Prison
Jeffrey Dahmer was executed on the orders of vicious crime lords — who put out a $40,000 hit on the hated mass murderer's life to avenge his victims. RadarOnline.com can report that the Vice Lords, a Black gang, despised Dahmer because the cannibal killer had preyed primarily on young Black men and boys in a crime-ridden Milwaukee neighborhood.
After gang leaders sent word to their members inside the prison about the contract on Dahmer's life, a psychopathic convicted murderer decided to carry out the hit. On the morning of November 28, 1994, a muscular Black inmate cornered Dahmer in the bathroom.
That man's name is Christopher Scarver — and this is the untold story.
RadarOnline.com was told that Dahmer showed no fear during the altercation that would end his life. Sources said he looked Scarver right in the eye and calmly said, "I don't care if I live or die. Go ahead and kill me."
Those chilling words were his last. The executioner repeatedly slammed Dahmer's head against the floor and wall with such brutality that guards who found him could barely recognize him.
"Dahmer was the victim of a carefully planned execution. He was targeted for death by the Vice Lords," a prison employee revealed. "They hated Dahmer because most of his victims were Black and from the Milwaukee neighborhoods the gang controls. So the crime lords put a $40,000 price tag on his head.
"Since the money was being offered by a notorious drug-dealing gang with plenty of cash, there was little question that it would be paid.
"The $40,000 was to go to anyone on the outside — a relative, friend, whatever — designated by Dahmer's killer. A gang member on the outside would deliver the money."
However, a hit man couldn't get to Dahmer right after he arrived at the maximum security Columbia Correctional Institution in Portage, Wis., in 1992 because the feared "Milwaukee Monster" was put in isolation for a year.
That all changed when a bored Dahmer asked permission to be put on a work detail.
But Dahmer was a hero to the prison's hate-crazed white supremacists because he had murdered Blacks — so they protected him, prison insiders spilled to RadarOnline.com.
However, the serial murderer couldn't be protected forever.
On the morning of November 28, Dahmer had a meager breakfast consisting of a hard-boiled egg, toast, cereal, and coffee, not knowing it would be his last meal. After breakfast, he and two other convicted killers — Scarver and Jesse Anderson — were assigned to clean up the prison gym area.
Scarver had been working on Dahmer's details for about three weeks. Unknown to Dahmer, he'd decided to carry out the gang's order and had been patiently waiting for the right moment to pounce. He got his chance when their two guards walked out at 7:50 AM and left them alone for 20 minutes.
"Scarver came up behind Dahmer while he was cleaning a bathroom. Dahmer turned and Scarver grabbed him by the shoulders," the employee told us. "Scarver is 6-feet-1 and 190 pounds of solid muscle. He had no trouble overpowering Dahmer — who was six feet tall but flabby and out of shape — and battering his head against the tile floor and wall."
"Then Scarver went to a nearby room where Anderson was working and attacked him, leaving him barely clinging to life," the staffer continued, adding that Anderson had stabbed his wife to death and blamed the crime on two Black thugs so Vice Lords "had promised a bonus for taking out Anderson as well."
When Dahmer was found the mass murderer's head was "bashed in almost beyond recognition." RadarOnline.com was told in detail about the violent scene.
"There was blood all over his prison uniform, the wall, and the floor," our source revealed. While the still breathing Dahmer was rushed to Divine Savior Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 9:11 AM, Scarver was back in his cell, covered in blood, and waiting for guards.
"He told inmates: 'I did the world a favor by killing Dahmer — and he wanted me to do it, too. He deserved to die and he knew it!" the insider dished at the time. "Scarver is really a scary guy — a psychopath. He wound up in prison after shooting a guy four times in the head while making another man watch in horror.
"Scarver's so scary that none of the Black gangs even wanted him as a member. But he knew that killing Dahmer would get him the acceptance he wants in prison."
Scarver is 53 years old and currently serving three life sentences without the possibility of parole, which doesn't matter because, as our insider pointed out, "He'll be treated like a king — always remembered as the man who took out Jeffrey Dahmer."