Gruesome crime scene photos of the horrendous acts committed by serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer have been obtained by RadarOnline. \n\nA recently released Netflix series on Dahmer’s killing spree has sparked outrage as well as curiosity about the infamous events.Warning: viewer discretion is advised as the below photos depict content that may not be suitable for some readers.Dahmer was known for luring his victims inside of his home, where he would give victims drugs and alcohol before he would sexually assault and torture them until their death. Overall, Dahmer is responsible for at least 16 victims before his 1991 arrest at his apartment building.\n\nDahmer kept his early victims’ remains at his grandmother’s house in West Allis, Wisconsin.\n\nAt least two times prior to the discovery of human remains in the apartment building, police were called to Dahmer’s apartment.Dahmer pleaded guilty but insane to 15 deaths but was ruled sane in 1994, and was given 16 life sentences. He was sent to Columbia Correctional Institution in Portage, Wisconsin. \n\nIn November 1994, while on work detail at the prison, Dahmer was attacked and killed by a fellow inmate, Christopher Scarver. Scarver bludgeoned Dahmer with a metal bar.\n\n“I asked him if he did those things ’cause I was fiercely disgusted. He was shocked. Yes, he was,” Scarver said, according to the New York Post, “He started looking for the door pretty quick. I blocked him. He ended up dead. I put his head down.”On one occasion, a half-naked and intoxicated 14-year-old, who managed to escape Dahmer’s unit, was found outside of the apartment building. Dahmer was able to convince police that he and the 14-year-old were lovers who were fighting after drinking too much. \n\nPolice returned the soon-to-be victim to Dahmer’s apartment, where Dahmer then tortured, killed, and dismembered the 14-year-old, saving his remains in his freezer.\n\nDahmer admitted to police following his arrest and the discovery of human remains, that as his heinous acts carried on, his violence increased and cannibalism was introduced as a way of for Dahmer to ‘feel that they were a part of me,’ Crime Online reported.The apartment building that served as the scene for numerous Dahmer murders was eventually demolished. \n\nDahmer’s known victims include the following persons:\n\n- Steve Hicks, 18\n- Steven Tuomi, 25\n- James Doxtator, 14\n- Anthony Sears, 24\n- Raymond Smith, 32\n- Edward Smith, 27\n- Ernest Miller, 22\n- David Thomas, 22\n- Curtis Straughter, 17\n- Errol Lindsey, 19\n- Tony Hughes, 31\n- Konerak Sinthasomphone, 14\n- Matt Turner, 20\n- Jeremiah Weinberger, 23\n- Oliver Lacy, 24\n- Joseph Bradehoft, 25\n- Richard Guerrero, 22He used a saw, knives, hammers and other tools to cut up his victims post-mortem. He would save the remains in his freezer before cooking and eating the body parts.\n\nThe final time police returned to Dahmer’s apartment, located off twenty fifth street, they donned oxygen masks and protective gear as they worked to uncover the remains of 11 victims, including five skulls, genitals, lungs and intestines found in a refrigerator’s freezer.