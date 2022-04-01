Killer Confessions: How America’s Most Notorious Murderers Told All

“There it is. You’re caught... What the hell did I do? Killed them all, of course.”

A “hot mic” has gotten no end of celebrities and politicians in trouble over the years, catching on tape their off-guard remarks. But when real estate heir and murder suspect Robert Durst, then 71, muttered those words during a bathroom break in the middle of an interview with documentary filmmakers, the stakes were extraordinarily high.

Against the advice of many close to him, Durst was cooperating in the making of The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst, about murder allegations surrounding the businessman. In interviews, the filmmakers probed him about the deaths of his first wife, Kathleen McCormack Durst, confidante Susan Berman and neighbor Morris Black — all cold cases.