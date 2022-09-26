Mind-Boggling Dashcam Footage Shows Moment Train Hits Colorado Police Car As Woman Suspect Is Handcuffed Inside, Leaving Her With Fractured Ribs & Multiple Injuries
Shocking new bodycam footage showed the moment a train struck a Colorado police car with a woman suspect handcuffed inside, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
Yareni Rios-Gonzalez, 20, of Greeley sustained serious injuries including nine fractured ribs, a broken arm, a fractured sternum, lost teeth, and more from the jaw-dropping incident.
RadarOnline.com can confirm an attorney plans to take legal action against Fort Lupton police on her behalf by suing them for their "negligence."
Multiple legal analysts believe the officers could be charged.
"It's potentially criminal and beyond my comprehension how this could happen the way that it happened," her attorney, Jonathan Stine, said in an interview Monday.
"It's indescribable. You cannot describe it unless you actually see it — how irresponsible this was," he echoed, per NBC News.
The initial call was reported as an alleged road rage incident involving a firearm in Ft. Lupton earlier in the evening of September 16, according to a press release published by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.
She was then arrested on suspicion of felony menacing and placed in the back of a patrol car that was parked on train tracks.
Officers were searching her car for a gun when a train horn could be heard in the distance that evening.
The newly released eight-minute video, which was clip-edited and redacted by Fort Lupton police, shows the train slamming into the patrol car while its front passenger-side door was still open and Rios-Gonzalez was cuffed in the backseat.
As the clip transitions to a dashboard cam, an officer can be seen rushing away from the patrol car while the train barrels down the tracks.
Chaos erupted as they ran down to find the suspect after the collision.
"A patrol car was just hit by a train," an officer yelled into the radio. "Get us medical, emergent. The suspect was in the vehicle that was hit by the train."
Miraculously, Rios-Gonzalez lived and investigations into the incident are ongoing.
Multiple agencies are looking into what happened, including the Ft. Lupton Police Department, the Colorado State Patrol, and the CBI.