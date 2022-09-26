The Shift To On-Premise Computer Vision For Security, Cost, & Reliability

Cloud-based computer vision

The biggest advantage of cloud-based visual AI tools is that they are easy to set up and use. You don't need to worry about installing or maintaining any software, as that's all handled by the provider.

However, they do require a 24/7 internet connection, which can be a drawback for companies with spotty internet or those in remote locations. And even those with stable connections can suffer from inconsistent API queries or loss of data.

Additionally, because your information resides on servers controlled by the provider, there can be concerns about data privacy and security.

Finally, cloud-based visual AI tools can be costly, especially if you need to process a lot of data. The price is often charged per image or video, which can quickly add up. Companies that are managing large image and video libraries often look for a different solution: on-premise.