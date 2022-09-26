Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Faces Secret Backlash From Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Over Martha's Vineyard Migrant Stunt

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Texas Governor Greg Abbott are reportedly in the midst of a heated GOP rivalry following DeSantis’ controversial Martha’s Vineyard stunt earlier this month, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a surprising development to come after the two governors were seemingly on good terms, the two men’s political relationship has started to crumble after DeSantis failed to inform anyone on Abbott’s team of his plan to collect nearly 50 migrants in San Antonio and fly them to Massachusetts on September 14.