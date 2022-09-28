Mariah Carey’s Brother Rushes To Court After Pop Star Reveals Their Mother Told Her About His Alleged Drug Dealing
Mariah Carey’s brother Morgan has rushed to court after the pop star said she heard about him dealing cocaine from multiple people throughout her life, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Morgan and his attorney have gone back before a New York judge to fight Mariah over alleged defamation.
As RadarOnline.com, last year, Mariah’s estranged brother Morgan sued the pop star over her 2020 memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey.
In his lawsuit, Morgan took issue with his sister portraying him as a violent former cocaine dealer in the book.
Morgan said Mariah ruined his reputation with her alleged falsehoods. He scoffed at allegations he was gotten physical with their father when she was a kid and later attacked their mom.
In her book, Mariah wrote, "It took twelve cops to pull my brother and father apart. The big bodies of men, all entangled like a swirling hurricane, crashed loudly into the living room. I was a little girl with very few memories of a big brother who protected me. More often, I felt I had to protect myself from him, and sometimes I would find myself protecting my mother from him too.”
Morgan said the alleged incident didn’t happen during Mariah’s childhood.
"Suddenly there was a loud, sharp noise, like an actual gunshot. My brother had pushed my mother with such force that her body slammed into the wall, making a loud cracking sound,” Mariah alleged about the incident with her brother and their mom.
Morgan’s lawsuit demanded unspecified damages for defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress.
Mariah has argued that the portions of her book that Morgan mentioned were “true or substantially true.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this year, a New York judge dismissed the majority of claims brought by Morgan — but ruled he could go after the pop star for the drug and abuse allegations.
As we first reported, Mariah filed a bombshell declaration explaining where she heard the drug accusations about her brother.
Mariah claimed that her mom “told me that [Morgan] was dealing drugs, including cocaine.” On top of that, she said a well-known photographer — who was mutual friends with them both —told her Morgan was dealing cocaine.
The singer said a well-known stylist also confirmed the claims.
“I would describe it as inner-circle common knowledge at the time that [Morgan’ was heavily involved in the Manhattan night life scene and that he often was in possession of cocaine and provided it to members of the nightlife crowd that he associated with,” she told the court.
Mariah further threw her brother under the bus, adding in court documents that her brother Morgan had also been “implicated in a murder-for-hire conspiracy, admittedly accepted a payment in connection with that conspiracy and ultimately testified in judicial proceedings about the conspiracy.”
Now, in newly filed documents, Morgan calls out Mariah for the sources of her information about him. He said, “each and every one of these statements is inadmissible hearsay, and moreover, hearsay by persons whose names (other than her mother) are deliberately not disclosed.”
“Moreover, “inner-circle common knowledge” is not evidence of anything. The issue here is not [Morgan’s] reputation, but whether specific factual assertions which Ms. Carey made about him are true or false,” the motion read.
Morgan said Mariah failed to name any of her sources nor did any of them sign an affidavit under oath. If this unnamed but “well-known” photographer and hair stylist had submitted affidavits saying that indeed they saw [Morgan] selling or suing cocaine, or that he had admitted doing so to them, then that might create a sufficient issue of fact to defeat this motion,” Morgan’s lawyer argued. “Presumably this powerful, famous and talented musician is fully capable of convincing people in her circle to step forward and affix their names to such an accusation. If they are not willing to do so–and since Ms. Carey refused to identify them–then their statements cannot be considered at all.”
Morgan argued, “the central issue here is whether the defamatory accusations in the complaint which were upheld by the Court, are true or false. Mariah Carey made the statements, and it is her burden” to prove her claims true.
Mariah has yet to respond. The case is ongoing.