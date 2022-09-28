Mariah Carey’s Brother Rushes To Court After Pop Star Reveals Their Mother Told Her About His Alleged Drug Dealing

As RadarOnline.com, last year, Mariah’s estranged brother Morgan sued the pop star over her 2020 memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey.

In his lawsuit, Morgan took issue with his sister portraying him as a violent former cocaine dealer in the book.

Morgan said Mariah ruined his reputation with her alleged falsehoods. He scoffed at allegations he was gotten physical with their father when she was a kid and later attacked their mom.