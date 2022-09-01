‘I Stand By My Statements’: Mariah Carey Refuses To Take Back Claims Her Brother Morgan Sold Drugs In Bitter Family Battle

He said his reputation was damaged by falsehoods about him having gotten physical with their father and attacked their mother in a separate incident.

"It took twelve cops to pull my brother and father apart. The big bodies of men, all entangled like a swirling hurricane, crashed loudly into the living room. I was a little girl with very few memories of a big brother who protected me. More often, I felt I had to protect myself from him, and sometimes I would find myself protecting my mother from him too,” Mariah wrote.

Morgan said the fights with his father never happened when Mariah was a kid.