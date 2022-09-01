'It Will Take Time & Effort': Britney Spears' Teen Sons Break Silence On Fractured Relationship Ahead Of K-Fed's Bombshell Interview

Their sit-down segment on ITV news came after K-Fed sent shockwaves by revealing that Sean Preston and Jayden hadn't seen Spears in months, also claiming they decided not to attend her star-studded wedding to husband Sam Asghari in June.

Despite their fractured bond at this time, both of the boys are hopeful they can reconcile with their famous mother. Jayden said there is "no hate" in his heart.

"I 100 percent think this can be fixed," he shared, according to the Daily Mail. "It's just going to take a lot of time and effort. I just want her to get better mentally. When she gets better I really want to see her again."