‘Bottom Of The Barrel Stuff’ Britney Spears’ Lawyer Rips K-Fed After Ex-Backup Dancer Leaks Videos Of Pop Star

In a statement to RadarOnline.com, the pop star’s powerhouse attorney Mathew Rosengart called out Federline for leaking videos of Britney.

Federline said the videos were taken when 15-year-old Jayden and 16-year-old Sean were 11 and 12.

“I can not sit back and let my sons be accused in this way after what they’ve been through. As much as it hurts us, we decided as a family to post these videos,” he said.