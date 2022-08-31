Kevin Federline Says He 'Still Feels Bad' For Ex Britney Spears Despite Nasty War Of Words

As the clip discussed Spears breaking away from her father's control and the 13-year conservatorship that took over her life, he added, "I still feel bad for her."

In an effort to set the record straight (per the trailer), Federline sat down with 60 Minutes Australia and talked about the two teenage sons the exes share — Sean and Jayden — noting that he couldn't get involved because he had to "worry about them."

K-Fed seemingly addressed their relationship as well, admitting it was "amazing until it wasn't." Spears and Federline were married from October 2004 to July 2007.