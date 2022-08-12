Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Jason Alexander Sentenced To 128 Days In Jail After Being Found Guilty Of Trespassing Weeks After Crashing Pop Star’s Wedding

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Jason was arrested after breaking into Britney’s home back in June. He live-streamed himself as he fought off her security guards and even made his way into where her wedding was been set up. Eventually, one of the guards was able to pin him down until the police arrived.

Jason has been locked up in jail ever since. In the weeks before the incident, he had been ranting on Instagram about Britney being controlled by others and questioned her new husband Sam Asghari’s motives.