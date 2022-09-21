‘There Have Been Efforts On Both Sides’: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Heading Home ‘Without A Peace Deal’ With King Charles III And Royal Family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be making their way back to California from the UK following Queen Elizabeth’s funeral — without a peace deal being reached with the royal family, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Meghan and Harry are set to fly back to their mansion in Montecito this week to reunite with their children: 3-year-old Archie and 1-year-old Lilibet.