21-Year-Old College Student Becomes FIFTH WOMAN To Accuse Maroon 5 Singer Adam Levine Of Sending Flirtatious Messages

“[He would message] almost everyday at night around 10pm my time,” Russell said on Wednesday. “I would check every time I posted a story, which was every day, and it was always viewed by him.”

“He would mainly like booty stories and would always reply with something to do with leg or booty day at the gym,” she continued. “He said he found me from his Discover Page on Instagram because he is 'big into fitness' and I have a fitness account.”

“I knew it was weird so I wanted to keep it going to see if it got worse,” Russell added. “When I told him he was going to get caught DMing girls like me he stopped texting me.”