Elon Musk's Estranged Daughter Vivian Spotted For First Time Since Dropping Billionaire's Surname

Elon Musk’s daughter Vivian, who has since dropped the billionaire’s famous surname, was spotted for the first time this week since successfully changing her name, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The surprising sighting of Vivian came on Tuesday in Santa Barbara, California as the 18-year-old was shopping for shoes and a new phone with a female companion before the two hopped into a Tesla and seemingly headed back to the home of Vivian’s mother, Justine Wilson.