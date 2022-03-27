Elon Musk Going Through His Sad Boy Phase Since His Breakup With Grimes, Claims To Be 'Lonely' With Only His Dog To Keep Him Company

As Musk is still apparently processing what he refers to as a "natural human reaction", Grimes has since moved on from her romantic relationship with the Tesla CEO.

The 34-year-old pop star, whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher, has reportedly started dating military whistleblower Chelsea Manning.

Since the split from Musk, the online chatter between the two have become more and more serious. Grimes posting about appearing on Manning's Twitch channel, the two flying out to several cities together - the couple have even reportedly begun "living together" at Grimes' home in Austin, Texas. This is the same home Musk left for his ex and their two children, 1-year-old X Æ A-Xii, and 3-month-old Exa Dark "Y" Sideræl Musk.