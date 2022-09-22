‘I Need To Go Rub One Out’: Adam Levin's Shocking DMs To Instagram Model Summer Stroh Exposed
RadarOnline.com has obtained a series of raunchy messages that Adam Levine allegedly sent Instagram model Sumner Stroh — which he told her to immediately delete after receiving.
Stroh, 23, shocked the world this week by coming forward about an alleged “affair” with the Maroon 5 crooner. Sources close to Levin say he met Stroh nor were they intimate.
In the un-dated messages obtained by RadarOnline.com, Stroh tells Levine she is headed to Mexico to which he allegedly replied, “Nice. I need to go rub one out. Then my head will be clear. I often think about when you used to get me into that place where I literally would stare and drool and do whatever you told me. Haha.”
He then wrote, “Delete this immediately haha.” Stroh responded, “I do too.”
Levine added, “I don’t even know how you did it.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Stroh opened up about her alleged 1-year relationship with Levine in a TikTok earlier this week.
"I'm just gonna rip the Band-Aid off," she started off in the video. "Essentially, I was having an affair with a man who is married to a Victoria's Secret supermodel."
"At the time, I was young and naïve. And I mean, quite frankly, I feel exploited. I wasn't in the scene like I am now, so I was definitely very easily manipulated," Stroh added.
Levin admitted that he interacted with Stroh in a statement released a day after the Instagram model came forward.
He told fans that he, “used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed a line during a regrettable period of my life.”
"In certain instances, it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family,” he added.
“My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it, and we will get through it together."
Sources close to the situation tell us Adam and his Victoria’s Secret model wife Behati Prinsloo are still living under the same roof and are working through the ordeal.
Since Stroh's TikTok was posted, four other women have come forward to speak about Levine.