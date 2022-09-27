Adam Levine Accuser Hits Vegas For Strip Club Hosting Gig Marking First Public Appearance Since Bombshell Cheating Allegations
An Instagram model who accused Adam Levine of being "out of line" with his flirty DMs has been booked to host a swanky strip club event in Las Vegas, RadarOnline.com can exclusively confirm.
Alyson Rose, who recently came forward with her story amid cheating allegations involving the Maroon 5 frontman, will be hitting up Larry Flynt's Hustler Club Las Vegas on November 5 "alongside the erotic ultra-lounge's 100s of beautiful entertainers."
She will have her own VIP section including premium bottle service and a stack of Beaver Bucks to "make it rain" using the clubs money guns, promoters shared.
Rose's club appearance comes after she spoke out about private messages she allegedly received from the Sunday Morning crooner, whom she claims to have met online.
"I was volunteering on Skid Row. I have friends that have a non-profit and help people down there, and I posted a video that morning and one of the viewers was him," she told In Touch. "He's notoriously known for watching girls' stories on Instagram."
Rose said she wasn't aware that he was married to Behati Prinsloo when they allegedly started interacting on social media, claiming he gained her trust because they have some mutual friends.
"We talked about tattoos all the time — that's what the majority of our conversations were about," the online influencer continued. "Did he call me hot and ask me for pictures? Yes, he did. Is that out of line? Yeah. Should I have been talking to him? Maybe not, but I was single. I didn't seek him out and I didn't meet him."
Instagram model Sumner Stroh was the first to make claims of Levine being unfaithful in a now-viral TikTok video.
"Essentially, I was having an affair with a man who's married to a Victoria's Secret model," Stroh alleged. "At the time, I was young, I was naïve and quite frankly I feel exploited. I wasn't in the scene like I am now, so I was definitely easily manipulated."
Comedian Maryka, Adam's former yoga instructor Alanna Zabel, and most recently Auburn University college student Ashley Russell have also spoken out with claims against Levine.
In response to the allegations, Levine confessed that he used poor judgment "in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner," clarifying, "I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life."
"To be this naïve and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility," the singer added. "We will get through it."
Prinsloo and Levine have been married since July 2014 and are expecting baby #3.
Meanwhile, Rose is ready to move forward.
"I'm really looking forward to partying at Hustler," she said.