Adam Levine Accuser Hits Vegas For Strip Club Hosting Gig Marking First Public Appearance Since Bombshell Cheating Allegations

"Essentially, I was having an affair with a man who's married to a Victoria's Secret model," Stroh alleged. "At the time, I was young, I was naïve and quite frankly I feel exploited. I wasn't in the scene like I am now, so I was definitely easily manipulated."

Comedian Maryka, Adam's former yoga instructor Alanna Zabel, and most recently Auburn University college student Ashley Russell have also spoken out with claims against Levine.

In response to the allegations, Levine confessed that he used poor judgment "in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner," clarifying, "I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life."

"To be this naïve and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility," the singer added. "We will get through it."