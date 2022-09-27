TKO! Floyd Mayweather Victorious In Battle With New York Jeweler Over Alleged Unpaid $400k Bill
A New York jeweler’s lawsuit where Floyd Mayweather was accused of refusing to pay up on $400k in jewelry he took from the store has been thrown out of court, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a New York federal judge has dismissed all claims against Mayweather in the case brought by Eric & Co Trading Company.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, last year, Mayweather was dragged to court by the New York jeweler over his failure to pay for items he took.
The company said the ex-professional boxer was a regular who had purchased jewelry in the past. In court documents, they said there was never an issue with payment.
Everything changed on June 5, 2021. The company said Mayweather appeared at one of its pop-up events in Miami. Due to their relationship, Eric & Co said it allowed the fighter to take pieces with the promise to pay later.
Eric & Co said they allowed Mayweather to take several items from the pop-up including a gold Cartier diamond bracelet, a $34k diamond necklace, a $12k “ice out choker”, 3 large white gold “TMT pieces given to Floyd,” a $20k diamond/emerald cut butterfly necklace with a diamond tennis necklace and other items.
The total value of the items came to $389,550.
The day after the event, the jeweler said it text an invoice to Mayweather who replied that he received it.
Despite numerous alleged promises, Eric & Co said Mayweather had failed to pay up on the bill.
The case dragged out for months. Eric & Co said they served Mayweather’s girlfriend with the legal papers at the fighter’s Miami mansion.
Despite the service, the company said Mayweather blew off the case and didn’t bother to show up to court.
In the new court order, the judge said the case was brought in the wrong state. The judge noted that Mayweather is not only a resident of Florida, but the alleged deal went down in the Sunshine State as well.
Mayweather never responded to the allegations in court and no new lawsuit has been filed in Florida court.