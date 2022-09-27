‘Most Heartbreaking Thing I’ve Ever Had To Do’: Hayden Panettiere Reveals The Painful Choice Of Relinquishing Custody Rights To Ex Wladimir Klitschko

Banfield Norris asked Hayden to clarify her understanding of signing the custody papers, asking, “You thought this was an agreement that you came to that it was best that your daughter be with her dad?”

“At first it was not because it wasn't a discussion,” Hayden answered. “If [Klitschko] had come to me and said I think because of where you're at right now and your struggles that you're having it would be good for her to be over here with me for a while — which if I had probably had enough of a conversation I would've said okay that makes sense, I get it, I'll come there to visit and stuff like that.”

Hayden explained that the papers “were to give [Klitschko] full custody.”

“Because of the way that it was done, it was very upsetting,” Hayden shared with the Red Table hosts. “I mean, it was the worst signing those papers, the most heartbreaking thing I've ever, ever had to do in my life.”

The former Nashville star revealed in July 2022 that she had been battling an addiction to alcohol and opioid abuse.