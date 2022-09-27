Ted Cruz Says Chrissy Teigen Is Falsely 'Characterizing' The 2020 Loss Of Her Premature Son As 'Life-Saving Abortion' Due To Roe V. Wade

Ted Cruz said Chrissy Teigen was lying when she recently revealed the loss of her premature son Jack in 2020 was the result of a life-saving abortion rather than a miscarriage, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Cruz made the shocking and insensitive comments during the latest episode of his struggling podcast, Verdict with Ted Cruz, and doubled down on his false claims by suggesting Teigen lied in an effort to emphasize her pro-choice stance following the reversal of Roe v. Wade in June.